MO School district earns an A+

The Mount Olive School District is one of the best K-12 school systems in New Jersey according to Niche.com, a website that compiles data to determine the nation’s best places to live, work, and learn. In the recently released rankings, Mount Olive earned an “A+” rating, placing the district in the top 3% nationwide and 31st in New Jersey – the highest ranking ever for the district.

“Everyone in Mount Olive should take pride in this high mark,” said Robert Zywicki, Ed.D, superintendent of schools. “It’s the result of the focus of our entire school community to provide the best PK-12 experience possible for our students. As I enter my third year as superintendent, I can look back and see the systemic changes we’ve made and how hard we’ve worked, particularly in the past year. District personnel have gone above and beyond to meet the challenges caused by COVID-19, particularly our excellent faculty and support staff. This A+ is a big thank-you to everyone.”

To arrive at the rankings, Niche looked at data from the U.S. Department of Education as well as test scores, college data, and ratings collected from Niche users. Each district received a letter grade for academics, diversity, teachers, college prep, clubs & activities, health & safety, administration, sports, food, and resources & facilities.

Check out the full profile at https://www.niche.com/k12/d/mount-olive-township-school-district-nj/