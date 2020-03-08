MOACC’s Business Builder Series Kicks Off March 10

The Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce has always been dedicated to providing programming that best bolsters its members’ businesses and careers. In 2020, the Chamber is restructuring its workshop offerings to reflect this mission, launching a brand new Business Builder Series to aid its members across fields and experience levels.

The Business Builder Series will include seven workshops throughout the year, each led by experts in the field and designed to provide new and established business members access to quality subject matter.

“We’ve been looking at our programming, assessing feedback, and re-focusing our attention from many small group meetings to programs that speak to our community at large, which allows for greater and more meaningful interactions between business members of varied experience levels and backgrounds,” said Chamber President Chuck Aaron.

The Business Builder Series launches on Tuesday March 10 at Rutherfurd Hall in Allamuchy Township with a presentation by Greg Stewart, the co-founder and President of NexGen Management LLC, and Mary Adelman, the Regional Director of the New Jersey Small Business Development Center of Northwest New Jersey. They will explore resource access and financing for the small business.

Additional workshops will be held on April 21, about customer satisfaction and feedback; May 12, featuring a panel discussion with women entrepreneurs; July 14, covering leadership and building a successful team; Aug. 11, positioning your business in the minds of potential consumers; Sept. 8, assessing long-term goals; and Nov. 10, identifying potential clients through market research and communication.

These workshops, which run 6:30-8:30 p.m., are $35 in advance for Chamber members or $45 for non-members (add $5 at the door), with options for booking the series in advance for a reduced cost. Dinner is included.

In addition to the Business Builder Series, the Chamber will continue to offer its popular Marketing in the Morning meeting the third Wednesday of each month, as well as a slew of special events throughout the year, including the annual New Jersey Devils Hockey Trip in March, Business and Humanitarian Awards ceremony and annual Holiday party. Learn more about these events, becoming a Chamber member, and more, at mountolivechambernj.com.