MOHS named a top US high school  

Designation by U.S. News completes the hat trick of recent district awards

Mount Olive High School was recently named one of the best high schools in the country by U.S. News and World Report, completing a hat trick of prestigious honors received by the Mount Olive School District this spring. MOHS ranked in the top 10% of high schools nationwide and received an overall score of 90%. The scoring criteria included college readiness, the percentage of students completing AP courses, the graduation rate, and the percentage of students proficient in math and reading.

“This is evidence of the synergy between the board of education, faculty, support staff, administration, and community on behalf of our students,” said Dr. Robert Zywicki, superintendent of schools. “At a time when spirits may be a bit down because of the health-related closure, this award helps remind all of us of what can be done when we all focus and work together.”

Earlier this spring, Mount Olive was honored in two other programs. The district was named as a high performing school system by the New Jersey Department of Education for its outstanding level of student achievement and strict adherence with state education regulations. The honor was based on an examination of the district’s compliance and progress in the areas of instruction, fiscal management, governance, operations, and personnel. To earn the “high performing” distinction, a district must earn at least a score of 80% in those five areas on QSAC, the state’s Quality Single Accountability Continuum. The comprehensive review looks at the factors deemed to be most important to highly effective school systems.

The district also received the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the philanthropic arm of the National Association of Music Merchants. The award recognizes the efforts of teachers, administrators, parents, students, and community leaders who have made the study and performance of music an integral part of the district’s educational experience.

The award from the NAMM foundation acknowledges that Mount Olive is leading the way with music opportunities as outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act. The federal legislation designates music and the arts as important elements of a well-rounded education for all children.

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, the district answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program, and community music-making programs. Responses were verified by the Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.