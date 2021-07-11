Morris County Dedicates First of Eight New Historic Markers

Morris County unveiled the first of eight new historic markers today in Morristown with a small ceremony that included a host of Morris County officials, including members of the Morris County Heritage Commission and the Morris County Board of County Commissioners.

“There are about 155 of these markers throughout the county and they recognize Morris County’s rich history and heritage going back to the Revolution, and I think it’s quite fitting that we are doing this right after our July 4thcelebration. So much of our American Revolution history took place here in Morris County,” said Stephen H. Shaw, Director of the Morris County Board of Commissioners.

The new marker was installed at what is known as the Morris County “pocket park” on the corner of Washington Street and Schuyler Place.

Lawrence Fast, Vice President of the Morris County Heritage Commission, said the new markers, as with the historic markers previously installed at historic sites since the mid-1970s, recognize historic buildings, districts, notable people and important events that are part of Morris County’s history.

“They highlight the county’s cultural and technological historic impacts as well,” Fast explained.

The new markers are intentionally larger than those previously installed, he said, to allow for much more information to be included. They also are part of a celebration of the Heritage Commission’s 50th Anniversary, which was delayed by the pandemic.

The marker unveiled today sites six historical facts about Morris County, and is among four new markers to be installed this year. Four others will be installed in 2022.

“These markers will be placed along various county roads welcoming visitors from our neighboring counties,” Fast said.

Morris County Commissioner John Krickus and Heritage Commission members Marty Kane, Joseph Macasek and Martha Wells joined the unveiling with county and heritage commissioner staff. Also in attendance were Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling and Morris County Deputy County Clerk Anna McMahon.

“I think it’s important to also note, we would have nothing to mark if not for our historic preservation program and, coincidentally, next week we’re going to be acting on a recommendation from our historic preservation folks for$2.65 million in grants to preserve 27 historic sites in 17 towns,” said Shaw. “That program has been supported by a lot of volunteers and, most importantly, the taxpayers of Morris County,”

Morris County has approved 454 grants, amounting to more than $40.6 million, to assist in the preservation, protection and restoration of 113 historical properties since 2003, when preservation grants were first issued through the voter-approved Morris County Preservation Trust Fund.

Historic site markers may be requested by municipalities, history organizations and other nonprofit groups. To learn more and to find maps, GPS coordinates, photos and descriptions of where markers already have been placed, go to the Historic Marker webpage of the Morris County Heritage Commission.