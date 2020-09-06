Morris County Freeholder Joins Trump Administration

Morris   County   Freeholder   Joins   Trump   Administration

in   Challenging   Legality   of   Governor   Murphy’s

Election   Free-for-All

 

On   heels   of   judge   ordering   Paterson   election   do-over, also   calls   on   Morris County   Clerk   to   prepare   for   safe   and   legal   in-person   November   election–

“Today   we   got just   a   taste   of   what   Murphy’s   illegal   free-for-all   election   will   mean   to   the legitimacy of   this   year’s   general   election.   A   Passaic   County judge   has   ordered   an   expensive   do-over in Paterson, our   state’s   third largest   city, a   city   that   disenfranchised   thousands   of   voters in   May when   20   percent   of   mail-in   ballots   were   ruled  invalid   and   candidates   were   charged   with   fraud   by  the   state   Attorney   General’s   Office.   Looking   at   the   mayhem   that   happened in   Paterson, only   a knucklehead   would   force   the   entire   state   to   vote   by   mail.

“The   state   constitution   clearly   states   that   general   elections   are   to   be   scheduled   the   first   Tuesday of   November, and   that   date   may   only   be   altered   by   state law.   The   Governor, however, thinks   the virus   gives   him   near   unlimited   powers   to   disregard   the law   and   decide   for   himself   when   and   how the   state   will   conduct its   elections.   That is   why   today   the   Trump   administration, along   with   the Republican   National   Committee   and   New   Jersey   State   GOP, decided   to   sue   the   governor, a lawsuit   I   support   and   am   seeking   to   have   the   Morris   County   GOP join.

“Morris   County   has   a   duly   elected   and   highly   capable   county   clerk   that is   charged   with overseeing   our   election   process   and   ultimately   certifying   the   results.   In light   of   the legal challenges   I   am   asking   the   Clerk   to   prepare   to   hold in-person   elections,   with   appropriate  safeguards  in   place,   to  include   the   possibility   of   outdoor,   staggered   voting.  I would personally work with our Clerk as well as the Secretary of State, who is responsible for elections, to insure proper social distancing protocols

are followed while not infringing on our fundamental right to vote.   And   for   those   who are   at-risk   or   feel it’s   unsafe, they   may   request   an   absentee   ballot, a   controlled, alternative   way of   voting   by   mail   that   already   exists.

“Morris   County   can   handle its   own   fair   and   open   elections, in   accordance   with   the   law, and   does not   wish   to   be   under   the   thumb   of   our   would-be   dictator.   However, if   the lawsuit   should   fail, I   am going   further   and   would   ask   the   county   clerk   to   refuse   to   certify   the   all-mail   election, as   the legality   of   the   election   would   be  in   question   as   would   the   validity   of   the   ballots.

“There   are   few   rights   as   precious   as   the   right   to   vote, ran   exercise  in   citizenship   Americans   hold  in   high   regard.   And   here in   Morris   County, the   Crossroads   of   the   American   Revolution, we especially   value   the   franchise   given   the   high   costs   that   were   paid   to   secure   that   right.”

