MORRIS COUNTY NAMES NEW COUNTY PLANNING DIRECTOR

Morris County has appointed Joseph Barilla as the new Morris County Planning Director, to manage all aspects of the county’s Office of Planning and Preservation.

A 14-year veteran of county government, Barilla will supervise all of the county’s preservation programs — open space, historic, and farmland — plus the county’s flood mitigation and recreational trail construction programs.

In addition, he also will oversee the activities of the Morris County Planning Board and the Long Range and Development Review Section of the Office of Planning & Preservation.

A native of Parsippany, Barilla started his educational journey at County College of Morris, where he received an Associates Degree in Applied Sciences, and then moved on to Rutgers University’s Cook College where he was awarded a degree in Environmental Planning and Design, plus a certificate in Urban Planning.

Barilla joined county government in 2006, starting as a senior planner in the Development Review Section, and has worked his way up to planning director. He replaced Christine Marion, who recently retired from county government after 38 years.

Joe has a long history of community service, as a life member of the Lake Parsippany Volunteer Fire Department, and now as current chief of the Manville Fire Department in Somerset County.

“It is a privilege to follow in the footsteps of Christine Marion, who did such an outstanding job for the county. I look forward to continuing to have our office provide excellent service to the residents of Morris County,” said Barilla.

For more information on the county Office of Planning and Preservation, visit https://planning.morriscountynj.gov/