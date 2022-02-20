Morris County School of Technology Share Time High School Programs  Information Session

The Morris County Vocational School District offers Share Time programs for Morris County high school students at the Morris County School of Technology in Denville. The share time programs provide half-day specialized career and technical education training as part of a student’s junior and senior year high school program. The programs prepare students for career-related employment and post-secondary placement.

The programs offered include: Auto Body & Collision Repair, Auto Service Technology, Carpentry, Cosmetology, Electrical Trades, Exercise Science, Fundamentals of Building & Grounds Maintenance, Fundamentals of Food Services, Plumbing & Pipefitting and Welding Technologies.

Interested 10th grade students and their families are invited to learn about these Share Time Programs at an Information Session on Thursday, March 3 at 6:30 PM, located at Morris County School of Technology.

Registration in advance is requested at www.mcvts.org/apply, click on High School – Share Time Career and Technical Education Programs, Information Session.

Students enrolled in a Share Time Program benefit from studying a specific career area of interest with a hands-on approach to instruction, may earn industry standard certifications, and gain from valuable business & education collaboration.

Students in 10th grade may apply via online application at www.mcvts.org/apply, click on Share Time Programs. The application deadline is March 31st.

The Morris County Vocational School District (www.mcvts.org) offers programs for Morris County high school students, including Career Academies, Share Time Programs, and Adult Education programs. For additional information, contact Gina DiDomenico, Student Recruitment & Community Relations Specialist at didomenicog@mcvts.org or call (973) 627-4600 ext. 277. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @MorrisCountyVSD.