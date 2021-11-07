Morris County Surrogate Now Hosts Television Show

Photo courtesy of Heather Darling

By Steve Sears

Morris County Surrogate, Heather J. Darling, Esq. is seen often in Roxbury and beyond, doing good work representing the citizens of her township, county, and state.

Now, Darling can be seen on RVN streaming television with her new show, “Have You Heard?” On her show, Darling discusses key issues such as business, law, politics, and much more.

“There’s another host, Barry Lefkowitz, and we have a mutual friend who thought that I might be interested in appearing on his show, and that he might be interested in having me appear on his show, in reference to a couple of topics,” explains Darling, who has lived in Roxbury for 46 years. “His show is called ‘New Perspectives,’ and what we were talking about was the southern border. But I brought to it a perspective of a criminal defense attorney that has represented these kids that come across the border, and I talked about homelessness from the perspective of somebody who was a Morris County Freeholder.” After the taping of the show, the gentleman who runs the studio approached Darling about having her own show, and after a second show appearance, discussion further ensued, and it was decided that she’d have her own show and platform. Darling’s guests are from both sides of the fence on issues. She may agree or disagree with them, but there is no debating. “That’s not what it’s about,” Darling states. “It’s about a Q&A on current events and issues, whether it’s business, law, politics, whatever. It’s national, it’s international.”

“Have You Heard?” premiered on September 13 with popular former Milwaukee County, Wisconsin Sheriff, David Clarke, as Darling’s first guest. “He’s a good friend, and I appreciate what he has to say,” Darling, an accomplished attorney and active community member, says of Clarke. “I know he’s very involved and I thought it was very interesting because, usually people evolve from community involvement, which is what I was doing previously – I did a lot of community service work which ultimately led me to where I could do it on a broader scale when I ran for Freeholder, as opposed to David, who could’ve stayed a sheriff probably as long as he wanted. He has been invited to run for many offices, and obviously been promised great support by citizens and elected officials. He chooses now to remain outside of public office and speak as a citizen. I thought that that was a very interesting story, and very different from anything else that I would feature going forward, because the rest of us all did it differently.” In addition to Clarke, other guests have included NJMEP CEO John Kennedy, Senator Steve Oroho, and Mohsen Badran, President and CEO of ACCSES, NJ Inc.

Darling, 51, is always – in addition to bringing to the air a variety of important topics – seeking to improving her show. “I’m always trying to improve my performance, so not only do I watch it, but I encourage feedback from friends, and the guests that are on the show. I prepare in advance with the guests to try to bring about the best show possible. I discuss with them what we’re going to go over so that they know content, and they can prepare. I don’t want to take anybody off guard because I don’t think that’s fair, and surprise and shock value – that’s not what I’m going for. I’m going for meaningful content that our universe can actually get something out of.”

The “Have You Heard?” weekly show airs on Mondays at 2:30 p.m. and Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. For more information about Darling and her show, visit www.realheatherdarling.com.