MORRIS EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES NEW YORK JETS EXPERIENCE AS AWARD FOR MORRISTOWN ONSTAGE VOCALISTS

With audition registration open for

Morristown ONSTAGE, the Morris Educational Foundation (MEF), a non-profit

organization enhancing excellence in education in the Morris School

District, today announced a New York Jets ‘experience’ as part of its

prizing structure for the all virtual talent show. The New York Jets will

award its Take Flight Award to the top two vocalists, who will have the

opportunity to audition to sing the national anthem during a New York Jets

home game.

The show will feature the best amateur talent from Morristown, Morris

Township and Morris Plains as well as alumni of Morristown High School. The

top 19 and over and 18 and under vocalists as decided by the judges will

have the opportunity to audition to sing the national anthem at MetLife

Stadium in East Rutherford, with the potential of singing in front of fans

at a New York Jets home game in the 2021 season.

“We are so excited to have the New York Jets provide this additional level

of prizing,” said Melanie Smith, Morristown ONSTAGE event chair and vice

chair of the Morris Educational Foundation Board of Trustees. “Having the

ability to sing the national anthem is a considerable achievement in and of

itself, so we knew it would be a huge opportunity – and added incentive –

for our contestants. We can’t wait to see who from our highly-anticipated

talent pool will rise to the occasion to win this incredible award.”

The award was first presented during the Morristown ONSTAGE 2020 event, and

just recently, the 18 and Under Top Vocalist, Bobbi Baitey, auditioned “The

Star-Spangled Banner” on the field of MetLife Stadium. “Having the chance to

sing the national anthem at MetLife Stadium was unreal – especially when I

saw myself singing on the big screen, said Bobbi Baitey. “I am so thankful

for the amazing opportunity. It was truly an experience I will never

forget.”

As in years past, the finalists will compete for one of two 1st place $1,000

cash prizes – one for contestants ages 19 and over and one for contestants

ages 18 and under. Additionally, $500 will be awarded for the “Audience

Choice” Winner which is a “text-to-vote” at the end of the show, as well as

a $250 Rossoff Rising Star Award for talent training chosen by the

Morristown ONSTAGE Steering Committee.

In line with the all virtual event, audition video submissions will be

required in lieu of an in-person performance. Anyone interested in

auditioning must register at

www.morristownonstage.com and upload a video by January 8, 2021. The

audition fee is $35.

The theme for this year’s event is Together We Can, a belief of unity,

support and perseverance. To support Morristown ONSTAGE, Morristown Animal

Hospital has signed on as the first-ever Audition Sponsor.

A panel of distinguished arts and entertainment professionals will judge the

competition. Returning as the Master of Ceremonies and host of the show is

Morristown resident and Senior Content Producer at PEOPLE (the TV show!),

Tara Bernie, who was awarded an Emmy for her work as the Senior

Correspondent on DailyMailTV.

Morristown ONSTAGE was created to further the Morris Educational

Foundation’s ability to distribute financial and other resources to and for

the Morris School District for enrichment programs and other projects. The

2020 event raised over $175,000 for the MEF. Tickets, or access, to view

Morristown ONSTAGE will go on sale in early 2021 for the event to be

streamed in March.