MORRIS EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION AWARDS RECORD NUMBER OF SCHOLARSHIPS TO MORRISTOWN HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS

As the Morris School District school year comes to a close, the Morris Educational Foundation (MEF), is proud to announce it has awarded $371,250 in scholarships to 23 hardworking Morristown High School students to support their academic pursuits. The MEF, a non-profit organization enhancing excellence in education in the Morris School District, honored the deserving students and its generous donors during a virtual scholarship celebration on June 16.

Each year, the MEF awards the largest number of scholarships to Morristown High School seniors and this year is no exception. After receiving 170 applications from 87 students, 23 students were awarded scholarships ranging from $750 to $100,000. Three of these students received full-ride scholarships thanks to the generous donors who funded the Carl George and Shirley L. Eklund Scholarship and two Judy and Eliot Steinberg Scholarships. In addition, ten scholarships were established by or in support of Morristown High School alumni by families, individuals and foundations.

“We are thrilled to award a record number of scholarships totaling over $370,000 to hard-working seniors at Morristown High School this year,” said Molly Servais, Morris Educational Foundation Scholarship chair and member of the Morris Educational Foundation Board of Trustees. “The continued generosity of our incredible donors amazes us every year, without whom none of these scholarships would be possible. Many families – especially now – are facing financial hardships due to COVID-19, so we are beyond grateful to be able to alleviate some of their concerns.”

The Morris Educational Foundation is proud to congratulate the following 2020 Scholarship Recipients:

Carl George and Shirley L. Eklund Scholarship – Up to $25,000 annually for 4 years

Awarded to Jenifer Escobar in the fall who is pursuing a degree in elementary education at Rider University.

Judy and Eliot Steinberg Scholarship – Up to $25,000 annually for 4 years

Presented to Anthony Carvajal and Luisa Zapata who plan on continuing their education at The College of New Jersey and Rutgers University, respectively.

Wong Family Scholarship–$20,000 ($5,000 annually for 4 years)

A merit-based scholarship awarded to Sophia Duby, the MHS Valedictorian attending Columbia University.

George and Michele Becker Scholarship– $12,000 ($3,000 annually for 4 years)

Awarded to Sofia Wawrzyniak in her pursuit of STEM fields in college studies at the University of Pennsylvania.

Stephen B. Wiley Scholarship –$8,000 ($4,000 annually for 2 years)

Presented to Luna Aguilar for her community-minded leadership both inside and outside of school who plans on attending Yale University.

Spring Brook Scholarship –$6,000 ($3,000 annually for 2 years)

Awarded to Estefani Orozoco Rosales who exemplifies kindness and community service and intends to study at the College of Saint Elizabeth.

Brian J. McNally USMC Scholarship – $5,000 ($1,000 per year for 3 years and $2,000 for the 4thyear)

Presented to Perpetua Stanton for demonstrating dedicated community service and is using her experience to study nursing at The University of Scranton.

Dorothy F. Johnson Scholarship – $3,500 ($1,750 annually for 2 years)

Awarded to Brendan Tierney who intends to pursue business administration at Villanova University.

Javier Avelar Scholarship – Up to $1,500

Presented to Manuela Medina and Mayra Reyes Vasquez, first-generation immigrant students attending Drew University and County College of Morris, respectively.

James B. Galbraith, Jr. Scholarship – $1,500

Awarded to James Moran and Charlotte Ribaudo who have plans to major in psychology and biology at Penn State University and Sacred Heart University, respectively.

Morristown Distinguished Wrestler Scholarship – $1,500

Presented to Marc Dilluvio and Ryan Jackson who have committed to attend East Carolina University and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, respectively.

John T. Cunningham Scholarship – $1,250

Given to Zachary Goldman as he pursues sports broadcasting at S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.

AT&T Pioneers Scholarship – $1,000

Offered to Jason Marum for his dedication to community service who plans on attending Rutgers University-New Brunswick.

Mary Bentzlin Scholarship – $1,000

Awarded to Madelyn Wagner who is pursuing liberal arts at American University with a goal towards public service.

Morris Educational Foundation Scholarship in Honor of Ricky Godoy – $1,000

Presented by Ricky’s Compass Inc. to Ryan Falkowski, a student with plans to study psychology at Seton Hall University to shatter the stigma around mental health and illness.

Morristown Animal Hospital Animal Welfare Scholarship – $1,000

Awarded to Kiley Mihalik, committed to attend Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University as a pre-veterinary major.

Shirley Shalit Scholarship – $1,000

Presented to Kathleen Conlin who is pursuing a humanities major at West Chester University.

Morris Educational Foundation Scholarship on behalf of the Morristown Fraternal Order of Eagles – $750

Awarded to Molly Cullim and Connor Manion, students pursuing humanities majors at Rowan University and The College of New Jersey, respectively.

