Morris Museum Announces Partnership with New Jersey Consortium for Gifted and Talented Program

The Morris Museum announced its partnership with the New Jersey Consortium for Gifted and Talented Program (NJCGTP) that will offer 5,000 students educational programming hosted by the Museum each year. NJCGTP works with more than 50 districts in New Jersey and provides arts, theatre, and literacy programming to students grades K-8. NJCGTP empowers critical thinking, provides STEM and STEAM activities, and emphasizes the learning process that engages multiple intelligences.

These classes will provide students with opportunities for creative, hands-on learning while improving comprehension skills. Programs range from theatre production to a Junior Model UN and will engage thousands of students, many from Title 1 schools and underserved communities in New Jersey. The Museum will also use wall space in its recently opened Smithsonian Spark!Lab to showcase student artwork from the partnership.

The partnership will also allow NJCGTP to provide professional development workshops at the Museum. These workshops support and enrich NJCGTP member districts’ gifted and talented programs.