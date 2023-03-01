Morris Music Men to Present “Downtown” at Drew University

The Morris Music Men are bringing their award-winning a capella sound to the stage this spring for “Downtown”, a program which captures the spirit of the city from Broadway to Hollywood and in between. Nate Barrett continues to thrill audiences with this tour from bustling city life “Downtown”, to doowop “Up On The Roof”, from the Copacabana to the quiet awe of “What a Wonderful World”, and much more.

The show will be held on Sunday, April 16 at 3:00 PM in The Concert Hall in the Dorothy Young Center for the Arts, located on the campus of Drew University, 36 Madison Ave., Madison, New Jersey, 07940.

Tickets are $20.00 and can be purchased in advance by phone, online or by mail. To order tickets, call 877-808-8697, Ext. 2, or visit the website, www.MorrisMusicMen.org . To order by mail, send a check payable to “The Morris Music Men” along with a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: The Morris Music Men, PO Box 138, Morristown, NJ 07963

The Morris Music Men is a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization and is the Morris County chapter of the International Barbershop Harmony Society.