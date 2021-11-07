Morristown Onstage to Return to MAYO PAC for 15th Annual Event

It’s time once again to celebrate the many talents of locals in and around Morristown! The Morris Educational Foundation (MEF), a non-profit organization enhancing excellence in education in the Morris School District, today announced its premier fundraiser, Morristown ONSTAGE, will return for its 15th year in person to the Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) in Morristown. The show will feature the best amateur talent from those who live, work, train or attend school in the towns of Morristown, Morris Township and Morris Plains as well as alumni of Morristown High School.

15 Years of Talent. 15 Years of Dedication. 15 Years of Impact. Morristown ONSTAGE has grown and evolved over the years, with each proving to be the “must see” event of the year. Having endured during the height of the pandemic, the beloved show returns in person proudly celebrating 15 years in Morristown to provide support for the Morris School District. Accordingly the theme for the 2022 event is ‘Celebrating 15 Years’.

Auditions will take place in person on December 11, 2021 at Morristown High School. Groups must have at least one member who lives, works, trains or attends school in Morristown, Morris Township or Morris Plains to qualify to audition as well as those with a Morristown High School graduate. Anyone interested in auditioning must register at the event’s website, www.morristownonstage.com by December 3, 2021. The audition fee is $35.

“We could not be more thrilled to open the search for the best amateur talent for the 15th anniversary of Morristown ONSTAGE,” said Melanie Smith, Morristown ONSTAGE event chair and vice chair of the Morris Educational Foundation Board of Trustees. “Discovering these local rising stars is one of the highlights of our year and we can’t wait to hold auditions in person once again. As we look forward to celebrating 15 years of talent, we encourage all eligible contestants to go all out and show us why they should be chosen as the best of the best to compete this year.”

The talent show will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, New Jersey. As in years past, the finalists will compete for one of two 1st place $1,000 cash prizes – one for contestants ages 19 and over and one for contestants ages 18 and under. A panel of distinguished arts and entertainment professionals will judge the competition. Returning as the Master of Ceremonies and host of the show is Morristown resident and Senior Content Producer at PEOPLE (the TV show!), Tara Bernie, who was awarded an Emmy for her work as the Senior Correspondent on DailyMailTV. Tickets to attend Morristown ONSTAGE will go on sale in early 2022.

Morristown ONSTAGE is following strict safety protocols in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. For entry into auditions and the event, Morristown ONSTAGE will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, for all those that are eligible and/or a negative COVID test. Social distancing will be practiced when possible and face masks will be required for everyone and may be removed only while performing. For more information on these safety protocols, please visit www.morrisedfoundation.org/morristown-onstage/audition.html.

Morristown ONSTAGE was created to further the Morris Educational Foundation’s ability to distribute financial and other resources to and for the Morris School District for enrichment programs and other projects. The 2021 virtual event raised over $150,000 for the MEF and from the overwhelming support from the community, Morristown ONSTAGE has raised over $1 million since the show’s inception.

Visit the Morris Educational Foundation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay up-to-date on news, events and programs, and the alumni and community network, Morristown Colonial Nation on Facebook.