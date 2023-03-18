Mount Arlington and Denville Audiologist Reflects on Career 

By Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

Anne Anderson’s journey in audiology began when she was in 7th grade and had ear infections and hearing loss due to nerve damage. This led her to become interested in audiology and she stuck with it.

Educationally, her journey was hard. She graduated from William Paterson College, in Wayne, with a BA in speech pathology. She went on to earn her Masters in audiology from Montclair State College. She has special training in electrocochleography, otoacoustic emissions, auditory brainstem evoked response testing and electronystagmography—which is used to diagnose balance disorders.

Anderson holds a license to dispense hearing aids and a NJ audiology license. She also holds the Certificate of Clinical Competence from the American Speech, Language and Hearing Association, and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Audiology.

She has been a practicing audiologist for the past 37 years and has a wealth of experience with children and adults. She currently dispenses hearing aids, swim plugs, musicians’ plugs, and assistive listening devices through the Denville and Mount Arlington offices at Advanced Hearing Aids.

“We’re audiologists, not just hearing aid dispensers,” Anderson said. “There’s quite a difference. For hearing aid dispense, you just need a high school diploma. As an audiologist you have to have training. You have to have a clinical doctorate. We’re more of a medical model. It’s quite a different degree of training.”

Anderson is so passionate about her career she plans to resume doing what she’s doing for a very long time. “I want to continue to do what I do once I retire,” she said, adding, “at least part-time.” It’s her patients that keep her going. “Most people are so appreciative,” she shared. “Sometimes I’ll put a hearing aid on a person, and they hear for the first time, and they’ll just start crying. I’ll have patients that send me Christmas cards with lottery tickets. You have to go above and beyond and do what you can for each patient and treat them as individuals. Be in tune with their needs and what they need.”

While Anderson is touched by all her patients, one of her favorites was a man who looked just like her dad. “Their birthdays were the same. Similar personalities,” she said. “When he passed away, his daughter sent me a picture of when he got out of the navy. That touched me so much. You get so attached to these people. They’re part of the family.”

If anyone is considering a career in audiology, Anderson’s advice is, “Go for it. It’s a booming market. We need more of you. We need more talented people. It’s very rewarding. If you think you want a career, give us a call, spend some time with us at our office. It’s a very good career.”

Outside of the workplace, Anderson loves her dog, reading, crocheting, socializing, and going to shows in Morristown.

For more information on Advanced Hearing Aids, visit: www.advancedhearingaids.info/