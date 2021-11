Mount Olive came together to celebrate Oktoberfest at Turkey Brook Park on Oct. 9. There was plenty for kids to do with inflatables, pony rides, connect four, cornhole, and Jenga. Adults could get in on the fun with axe throwing. Music could be heard from Mountain Express. There was even a German dance show. With food and beer, many families enjoyed the event with blankets and chairs and spent some time with their neighbors.