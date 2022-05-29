Mount Olive Chamber Hosting Annual BAHA Awards

The BAHA Awards are back in Mount Olive. On June 14, the Mount Olive Chamber of Commerce will host their annual awards night at David’s Country Inn in Hackettstown.

The Business Person of the Year is presented to a business person and chamber member who has demonstrated outstanding professionalism in service to the business community.

The Humanitarian Award, which honors the memory of Tom Klecka, is a person who demonstrates dedication and commitment through volunteer efforts in the community. The nominee for this award is not required to be a chamber member.

This year’s honorees are Joe Nicastro of MJ Media LLC receiving the Business Person of the Year Award and Bill Ritacco from Staples who will be receiving the Humanitarian of the Year Award.

“Please join myself and the MOACC Board in congratulating our 2022 Business and Humanitarian Award winners who will be recognized formally at the BAHA event on June 14th,” Chuck Aaron, President of Mount Olive Chamber of Commerce said. “This is an amazing evening and tickets sell out quickly.”

To buy tickets to attend, visit mountolivechambernj.com.