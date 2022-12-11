Mount Olive High School Key Club Lives to Give Back

The Key Club working in coordination with the Mount Olive Rec Dept at the Pirate and Fairy Festival

By Jillian Risberg

They are a student-led service organization that builds character and develops leadership skills. Mount Olive High School Key Club (dates back to 1998) has 230 members active within the Mount Olive community.

“The motivation of being involved in this club is to inspire and help others,” says co-advisor, Kelly Livingston. “We’re extremely grateful for the resources we have access to and want to put our time and effort into helping those who may need it.”

According to the physical education teacher, the group just finished one of their biggest events; Safe Trick-or-Treat.

They are also working closely with some local people and charities as the Mount Olive Recreation Department, Mount Olive Food Pantry, Mount Olive Senior Center, Kiwanis, Unified, Best Buddies, and any other Mount Olive organization that can use volunteers. Look forward to the Easter Egg Hunt and Senior Citizen Prom in the spring.

When it comes to long-term projects; from addiction to hunger, the working poor and more… the group chooses to become involved in a variety of ways.

“We attempt to battle hunger in our community by working with the Mount Olive Police Department annually to

collect food and other items for the Mount Olive Food Pantry,” Livingston says they have also tried to mend environmental issues within the community. “By having Key Club members participate in a clean-up along the sides of a few local Mount Olive roads.”

The group’s officers (President- Isabella Lartey; VP- Sara Schwarick; Treasurer- Hailey Tiu; Secretary- Alicia Huynh; Webmaster- Kaitlyn Colleran; Kiwanis Liaison- Simran D’Souza) spend much of their time helping the advisors coordinate and plan for future events, and members exhibit great devotion to Key Club.

They routinely attend meetings (2x month), eagerly sign up to assist at events and often reach out to officers with any questions.

Most projects are completed quickly, since many events are one day activities, while other projects take time.

“(For) our annual Easter Egg Hunt, we arrange at least two work parties in advance. This way, the eggs are already filled for the children,” the co-advisor says.

In these trying times, giving back is everything.

“We hope people gain a sense of hope,” the members say. “Even though we are a student-led organization, we are beginning to make a change at such a young age. We hope this sets the stage for the change our generation can make.”

Some additional service projects they have worked on are helping local senior citizens, cleaning up hiking trails, and raising money for hospitals. Outside of Key Club, members also volunteer at the library, local EMS, churches and more.

People who are in need and may not have the best resources inspire the students every day.

Their goal is to not only raise money for and help others at MOHS but also those in the community that are in need.



With such altruistic spirits, there are many different careers that Key Club members would like to pursue, including the medical field, STEM, humanities.

The group is sponsored by Kiwanis of Mount Olive.

“Key Club helps us strive towards our goals,” say the students, of the opportunities to make a difference.

The organization hopes to get further involved and aid as many people and organizations as possible.

“In particular, we are looking to start projects where we can help our peers who don’t have enough resources, senior citizens in our town, the homeless and more,” they say.

MOHS Key Club means a lot to all of them. Being a part of this club has made each and every member even better.

Livingston and Kori Pruden are happy to be at the helm of this organization.

They have been Key Club advisors for the last six to seven years now and they could not be more thankful to be part of such a hard working, dedicated, helpful, selfless group of students each and every year.

“They are the best kids, always willing to go above and beyond to help anyone out — whether it is in our own school building, district or community,” says Livingston and Pruden. “We are so proud of the kids, their commitment to the club and their ideas that help make the club so successful.”

For more information, follow the MOHS Key Club Instagram/Twitter @mohskeyclub22