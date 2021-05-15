Mount Olive Middle School National Junior Honor Society Recognizes Five Pillars in Township

By Steve Sears

The Mount Olive Middle School National Junior Honor Society was all in for the Township of Mount Olive’s 150th anniversary celebration, recognizing individuals, organizations, and businesses who embodied well the NJHS’s five pillars of service: scholarship, leadership, service, character, and citizenship.

On March 2, Mayor Rob Greenbaum was recognized for his leadership, and he in turn gave the 13-year-old 8th grader who presented him with his award, Laure Thomas, a lapel pin that signified the township’s 150th anniversary.

“We came up with ideas for what we could do for the 150th,” Thomas says, “and our advisors (Leigh Yanoso and Jenna Bartow) put all of our ideas together, and we came up with doing this. And then we put a list together of people in the community that we thought would be good for all five pillars.” She then adds, “We gave the mayor the award of leadership because Mayor Greenbaum is a leader throughout the community and he takes the time to provide what’s best for the town,” explains Thomas. “The mayor leads efficiently and continues to be a role model for many young people in the community. When I gave him the award, he said he was very honored and he would hang it up at the Town Hall.”

The initial goal of award recipients is planned to be 150. Thus far, 30 honors have been presented. In addition to Greenbaum, also recognized are school staff, athletic coaches, the designer of the All Veterans Memorial at Turkey Brook Park, members of the postal service and Department of Public Works, local nurses, and more.

The National Junior Honor Society is the younger, “junior” version of the Mount Olive High School National Honor Society. 7th and 8rh graders are invited to join. Per Thomas, who will enter MOHS in September 2021, she and other NJHS members are eligible for the older group when they reach their junior year in high school. As for entry into the NJHS, Thomas provides the details. “You have to create an essay, fill out a couple of forms, and you’ve got to make sure you have service, scholarship, leadership, character, citizenship, and that’s how they induct you.”

The group does various service projects throughout the year, and although they have been very busy with the township’s historic birthday celebration, there is a possible food drive planned for the Mount Olive Food Pantry before the end of the school year.

Sandy Thomas is Laure’s mother, and a member of the middle school Parent Teacher Organization. She talks about the pride she has in her daughter, and the NJHS itself. “I’m super proud of her. Beyond the academics, of course, and grades, I think any of the students in National Junior Honor Society, they’re peer role models. That means everything. A couple years ago, I recall the former superintendent really highlighting this. It matters to start seeing kids at this age becoming pillars of the community standing up, reaching out, etc.”