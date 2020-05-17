Mount Olive Middle School Student Council Gives Back

Each year we plan to recognize our teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week in May. One of our ideas this year was to give each teacher a travel sized bottle of hand sanitizer. (We may have gotten Amazon’s last shipment!) Given the current pandemic, our Student Council officers and advisors decided the hand sanitizer would be better utilized by our Police Department and First Responders (as well as others in the community who may need it). As a result, we have decided to donate the 144 travel size bottles to those who need it most right now.

We know this is a challenging time for everyone and we are very thankful for all of the hard work our first responders are doing to keep the residents of our town safe. With all of your dedication, we want to make sure that you know how much everyone within the community appreciates you. We hope you all stay safe and healthy during this time.