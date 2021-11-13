Mount Olive musician lays it on the line

By Jillian Risberg

For Rick Barth, there’s nowhere he’d rather be than immersed in music.

“When someone tells me they like a song I’ve written, I don’t know if there’s anything as cool as that. I also enjoy getting to know all the people I meet along the way,” Barth says, adding it includes those he’s looked up to musically.

The guitarist (who’s been playing a mix of acoustic versions of classic pop/rock cover tunes, as well as his own original material in the Garden State for more than 25 years) wrote enough songs for at least four albums, and has two immediate projects on the horizon: an album by his original band, The Line and a solo acoustic album.



“With any luck I’m hoping to put out an EP of Christmas music in time for this year,” says Barth. “Like anything in life, it all comes down to finding time and money to finish.”

These days, he says there are so many options competing for our eyes and ears that it’s hard to be heard.



“I don’t know if it sets it apart, but I’d like to think my music is influenced by the singer/songwriters of the 70’s, pop and hard rock of the 80’s, alternative sounds of the 90’s, and today’s current Americana.”

Barth and The Line were Winners of the 2018 WNNJ (103.7 FM) Battle of the Bands. They opened for numerous national and regional acts, including Rhett Miller, Bulletboys, Vinnie Moore, Billy Hector and more. They were also selected to perform at the Asbury Park Porchfest, the Trenton Porchfest, and for Peter Scherer’s Acoustic Carousel. He released two albums: Hand Me Down Soul and Fade (available on all music platforms). He also initiated the popular singer/songwriter live events and online community called Acoustic Singer/Songwriters Series.

So it was precarious for a time, when COVID brought Barth’s live shows to a grinding halt. He tried live-streaming instead for the first time.



“I can’t say it’s my favorite way to play because there’s no energy or feedback coming from the audience,” Barth says. “But, people seemed to enjoy those shows and, by all accounts, my family — including our pets — were the true stars of the shows. I was just a guy that knew how to set up the equipment and play the guitar.”

According to the singer/songwriter, he enjoys the creative process… and will start by finding a phrase or simple lyric idea and writing it down. Sometimes that turns into full lyrics.



“Then, when I’m playing guitar, I may come up with something I like and see if it fits any of the lyrics I saved,” says Barth. “It usually helps me form the melody. Other times the lyrics and melody just pop into my head when I’m playing and the song is done in ten minutes. For the record, that doesn’t happen a lot.”



When it comes to his fans, “I appreciate each and every one of them,” the guitarist says, and always wants to make sure they have somewhere to catch him perform, but doesn’t have a favorite spot, per se.



“It’s more of being in a venue that ‘gets it’ and makes live music a big part of their plan,” says Barth. “Venues that support live music all deserve a hand. They’ve been struggling through this pandemic. A lot of them are doing anything they can to keep their doors open and some have closed forever.”



He says people should go out and support original music.

“There’s something special about someone wanting to share a song they’ve written with an audience,” says the singer/songwriter.

He would’ve loved to watch Tom Petty write a song, meeting Ace Frehley would fulfill a lifelong dream and there are friends he’d enjoy working with.



“On any given day I’m probably listening to Butch Walker, Matt Nathanson, Flickerstick, Tesla, or Ryan Adams. But I will listen to just about anything. I try to find cool little songwriting ideas from almost every song I hear.”

Surrounded by music growing up, Barth says what really made him want to play guitar was hearing the album ‘KISS Alive II’. Specifically, the guitar solo break Frehley did on the song ‘Shock Me’.



“I had heard it for years but one day, at 15-years-old, it just hit me the right way,” the guitarist has been playing ever since. “It was Butch Walker, though, who inspired me to write songs and try to become a singer/songwriter.”

Of his musical journey — Barth says he wanted to be the next Eddie or Randy or Slash.

“Obviously THAT didn’t happen,” he says. “Looking back, sure… I would’ve loved to have made a true career of it, but I believe I’m where I’m supposed to be.”

Follow the musician’s journey at www.rickbarthnj.com.