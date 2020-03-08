Mount Olive Police Bid Farewell to Lt. Craig Austenberg

Mount Olive Police Lieutenant Craig Austenberg hung up his uniform on Feb. 28 after serving over 30 years with the police department. Austenberg graduated from the Morris County Police Academy in Dec. 1989 and has served in a variety of roles including patrolman, patrol sergeant, patrol division commander, commander and detective lieutenant in the investigations division, and commander and lieutenant in the support services division.

While serving in the department, Austenberg has been a D.A.R.E. officer, field training officer, Morris County Rapid Deployment Team member, internal affairs unit supervisor, and even responded to New Orleans as part of the Louisiana Emergency Assistance Deployment team after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Austenberg has many advanced trainings and tools from his time at the Mount Olive police department. He graduated from the prestigious Northwestern University Traffic Institute, School of Police Staff and Command. He also attended the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police West Point Command and Leadership Program.

While a member of the department, Austenberg was the man behind Mount Olive Police’s fist ever website and he initiated the Pink Patch and Autism Patch program. He also led a team of officers to provide gifts to children hospitalized during the holidays at Goryeb Children’s Hospital.

He has earned three Knights of Columbus Shield Awards, the Meritorious Service Award, Life Saving Awards, Exceptional Duty Awards, Grand Cordon Awards, an Honorable Service Award, an Educational Achievement Award, Physical Fitness Award, and a Program Development Award, among many others.

His service to Mount Olive has been appreciated by all in the town.