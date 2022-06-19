Mount Olive Senior Club President elected to third-term

By Jillian Risberg



She is taking the reins for a third term and Sandra Masklee couldn’t be happier to be elected president again of the Mount Olive Senior Club.

“I absolutely love this position and am grateful my members want me to continue,” Masklee says, adding that she presides at all meetings, and in an emergency can cancel meetings.

“I can change the scheduled meeting time as needed, call special meetings of the Officers if needed, co-sign with the treasurer all disbursement checks, serve in an advisory capacity to all committees.”

The importance of having such a club cannot be underestimated; it offers programs that promote independence and interaction.



Activities are designed to meet the interests and needs of seniors of every age, whether you are looking for a place to get in shape, join friends in a game of cards or social time.

According to the National Council on Aging, one million older American adults take part in services offered by senior centers.

As the massive Boomer population continues to age, the impact of senior centers will increase in significance.

Research shows that compared with their peers, senior center participants have higher levels of health, social interaction and life satisfaction.

And they definitely offer more than just card games.

New Jersey Senior Centers offer a variety of programs and services to help seniors maintain their vitality — everything from trips and special events to fine arts and crafts, music and dance, lifelong learning, and fitness and health programs.

In addition to traditional activities like aerobics, Zumba, yoga, and Tai Chi, many senior centers now offer evidence-based health programs scientifically proven to make people healthier.

A growing number of senior centers are even earning national accreditation.

The National Institute of Senior Centers is working to advance the quality of senior centers nationwide.

Senior centers generally have between three and eight funding sources; including government, local business contribution, and in-kind donations. Most are heavily aided by volunteers as well.

According to Masklee, there are seniors who have lost loved ones and children may live far away. Membership shares fellowship and understanding in this time of grief.



“Some of our seniors have been going to our club since the beginning and have lasting friendships for a decade and longer. Our seniors step up where and whenever help is needed.”

The club provides a meeting place where they are all one with the same goals, offering compassion and friendship. They announce birthdays, anniversaries and information about members who may be ill.

“My hope is that our seniors have gained a lasting friendship, fun and skills that they can share,” says Masklee.

She believes being around other people, going on day/overnight trips and enjoying each other’s company is an outstanding reward of this group.

Any Mount Olive Township resident and those who lived there previously can join the Mount Olive Senior Club. Minimum age is 55 and there is no maximum age. You must be 60 to run for any office.

Currently, they have 104 members (29 male and 75 female).

Opportunities abound for leisure and recreational activities… from Bocci Club; they played against the police department and Town Council (neither has won). There is also shuffleboard, bingo, mahjong, card games and the Wii.



“We are involved and have fun,” Masklee says Mount Olive Senior Club was incorporated in 1972, enhancing the physical and social well-being of the township seniors.

The monthly newsletter was put on hold due to their editor having eye problems and hoping to return very soon.



“I personally get calls from people that have called our recreation department asking for information,” she says. “In the last month we’ve gotten four new members.”

Next up for the seniors: a day trip to The Restaurant at Stroudsmoor in Pennsylvania, an overnight trip to Wildwood, day trip to Medieval Times, and a trip for a Crab Boil in Maryland.



“The Key Club from Mt. Olive High School is giving us a Senior Prom with the theme being Mardi Gras,” says Masklee. “I can’t wait to see our seniors having a great time.”



The President of Mount Olive Seniors was first inspired to get involved with the club when some of her neighbors belonged.



“I was asked to attend a meeting to see if I wanted to join,” Masklee says. “Guess the rest is history.”