Mount Olive U10 Girls Soccer Goes Undefeated

Photo Caption: Natasha Maher -64, Alexa Moscatello -18, Katie Rodas- 10, Erika Ryan -7, Sophia Conelli – 24, Lia Held-99, Madison Hughes- 4, Natalie Bilheimer-1, Gianna Wilkinson- 19, Lyla Brown -13, Coaches Mario Rodas, Frank Held, and Sean Ryan.
“Our U10 girls, the MO Lightening, ended their season both undefeated and as the Morris County Youth Flight 2 Champions! They are a wonderful group of girls, both on and off the field! They are MO proud!!” Shared Coaches Rodas, Held, and Ryan
