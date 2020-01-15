Mount Olive U10 Girls Soccer Goes Undefeated

By on No Comment

Mount Olive U10 Girls Soccer Goes Undefeated

Photo Caption: Natasha Maher -64, Alexa Moscatello -18, Katie Rodas- 10, Erika Ryan -7, Sophia Conelli – 24, Lia Held-99, Madison Hughes- 4, Natalie Bilheimer-1, Gianna Wilkinson- 19, Lyla Brown -13, Coaches Mario Rodas, Frank Held, and Sean Ryan.
“Our U10 girls, the MO Lightening, ended their season both undefeated and as the Morris County Youth Flight 2 Champions!  They are a wonderful group of girls, both on and off the field! They are MO proud!!” Shared Coaches Rodas, Held, and Ryan

Mount Olive U10 Girls Soccer Goes Undefeated added by on
View all posts by new_view_media →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.