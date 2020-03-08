Mount Olive Wants Your Photos

Are you a photographer or just enjoy taking photos? Mayor Greenbaum would like you to submit your favorite photos of Mount Olive. They can be landscapes, sunsets, sunrises, historical landmarks or event special moments. If a person is in the photograph, you will need to get their written permission. These photos will be displayed during New Jersey’s Local Government Week April 18-25. Please email the photo to Lisa Brett at lbrett@mtolivetwp.org. They will also be featured on the Mayors Facebook page as well as the Mt. Olive Recreation Facebook page. Deadline is April 6.