Musconetcong Lodge #42 F & AM  20 Old Budd Lake Rd Budd Lake 07828

Come join us for our November all you can eat breakfast fundraiser (proceeds to help defray the lodge building overhead)
Sunday November 21, 2021   8AM  to  1130AM
menu- scrambled eggs, pancakes, Texas frency toast, home fries, Belgian waffles with famous homemade strawberry sauce and whipped cream, bacon, sausage, taylor ham pork roll-whatever you call it its just delicious!, orange and apple juice, chocolate milk, coffee, tea $8 per person  $7 senior (62&)  $4 (children 4-10), under 4= free
All you can eat    bring the whole family     thank you for your support
paul stahl  908-850-8442

