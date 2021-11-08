Musconetcong Lodge #42 F & AM 20 Old Budd Lake Rd Budd Lake 07828

Come join us for our November all you can eat breakfast fundraiser (proceeds to help defray the lodge building overhead)

Sunday November 21, 2021 8AM to 1130AM

menu- scrambled eggs, pancakes, Texas frency toast, home fries, Belgian waffles with famous homemade strawberry sauce and whipped cream, bacon, sausage, taylor ham pork roll-whatever you call it its just delicious!, orange and apple juice, chocolate milk, coffee, tea $8 per person $7 senior (62&) $4 (children 4-10), under 4= free

All you can eat bring the whole family thank you for your support

paul stahl 908-850-8442