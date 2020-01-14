Music With Friends to Launch in New Jersey at NJPAC:  Private Concert Experiences Offer Philanthropic Component

Music With Friends (MWF) NJ, a new music and concert experience, is slated to launch in Spring/Summer 2020 at the 511-seat Victoria Theater at NJPAC in revitalized downtown Newark.

The new membership-only private concert series will be the area’s first-of-its kind to offer an exclusive membership concert club experience. MWF-NJ will feature great performances and private receptions at the small, intimate theater with legendary performers who typically play in considerably larger venues. MWF sister cities have featured Steely Dan, Doobie Brothers, Diana Ross, Earth, Wind & Fire, Tony Bennet, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Aretha Franklin, and Loggins & Messina, to name a few.

David Stone, a Millburn/Short Hills business owner and resident, came up with the idea of developing a private concert series in 2017 and continued developing the format when he was introduced to Larry Farber, MWF founder, in Charlotte, North Carolina. “Larry started his own successful private concert club in 2006 in Charlotte, and subsequently in Houston. After we met and became friends, I suggested that I license Larry’s club name, Music With Friends, and adapt my format to his template to ensure greater success using his resources, “commented David Stone. “It’s as close to a perfect VIP experience as a music lover’s evening can get.”

“The ability to get away from life for a while, hang with friends and recapture the great feelings we experience within an intimate venue is truly awesome!” stated David Bell, Music With Friends NJ Club Director. Bell comes to MWF-NJ, collaborating with Stone, after spending five years as the co-founder and General Manager of YB Fitness – a nationally recognized, full-service health club in Short Hills, New Jersey.

MWF-NJ Philanthropic Component

The Music With Friends NJ annual membership cost, covering three private concerts per year, is a one-time only initiation/seat fee of $875 and recurring annual membership dues of $1800. Each member takes the same seat for each concert event. Dues will support up to five nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations that are selected by polling the members and identifying the charity with the most votes.

“The concert clubs’ charitable component is an important aspect of our business model,” says club owner David Stone.” In addition to donating a significant portion of the net revenue from annual memberships to nonprofit organizations, MWF-NJ will be asking artists to donate all or part of their performance fees to charitable causes that are meaningful to them. In addition to donating revenue and/or artist fees to charity, a section of the theater will be reserved to provide seats to regional nonprofits to help raise additional funds.

The MWF-NJ club experience is open to a maximum of 450 members and includes a pre-show networking event with other members, featuring open bar service, upscale dinner stations, and hors d’œuvres, followed by post-concert dessert. The entire evenings activities and convenient underground parking are included with annual membership dues.

Background on David Stone

Stone has produced his own philanthropic rock & roll concert series since 2009, originally with New York radio personality Pete Fornatale until Pete’s death in 2012. Stone also manages Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Richie Furay, founding member of Buffalo Springfield & Poco. Stone has been committed to serving New Jersey residents with his wife & business partner, Nancy, through their retail shops in downtown Millburn, Nancy And David Fine Jewels, and a second shop, STYLE by Nancy And David at Footnotes. They reside in Short Hills and have been NJ residents since 1984. The Stones donated the street clock that stands at a busy intersection in the downtown area to the township of Millburn in 2005. “We believe in giving back to the community we serve and have done so through our local businesses and ongoing concert series through the years,” says David Stone.

Inquiries for Music With Friends NJ personal club membership or corporate sponsorship can be made by emailing Membership@MusicWithFriendsNJ.com, or by calling 973-671-8849. For more information, please visit www.MusicWithFriends.com