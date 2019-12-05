Myron Sugerman Discuses Memoir at Temple Beth Tikvah

At a recent. well attended event created by THE WOMEN OF CHAI at TEMPLE BETH TIKVAH, 950 Preakness Ave, Wayne, writer Myron Sugerman discussed his life as portrayed in his memoir, THE LAST JEWISH GANGSTER. Myron, a Newark native, Bucknell University graduate and world traveled seller of gambling machines, regaled the attendees with stories about well known mobsters and his relationships, both personal and business with legends of the underworld and his stint in prison. Happily married to the same woman for over sixty years, a father to an Orthodox Jewish clan and a grandfather, Myron is happily retired.

