Netcong Elementary School Students and Staff Raise Money for Family Promise of Morris

This spring, the Netcong School Student Council, in collaboration with Netcong’s Corner Coffee Shop Crew, hosted a schoolwide fundraiser for staff and students called “Houses For Change” to support families who are affected by homelessness through an organization called Family Promise. Family Promise is based out of Summit, New Jersey, and their mission is to, “to help families experiencing homelessness and low-income families achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response.”

For this fundraiser, students and staff members were challenged to bring in coins to raise money for homeless families. Initially, the staff members held the lead with the number of coins collected. However, we are excited to announce that the students ended up taking the lead and keeping their lead and beat the teachers by bringing in $368 worth of coins! The teachers brought in $275 worth of coins for a school wide total of $643 to Family Promise!

We are grateful to all who donated and helped us change the lives of families who are struggling!