New Jersey Highlands Coalition Receives Honorable Mention Award in National Grant Contest

GrantStation.com, Inc. and the Grant Professionals Association are proud to announce that the New Jersey Highlands Coalition has won an Honorable Mention Award in the 2021 Winning Grant Proposal Competition.

Lauren Swern, Development Director of the New Jersey Highlands Coalition and author of the grant proposal, was awarded with a $100 donation to the Coalition, a full year subscription to GrantStation, and a full year membership to the Grant Professionals Association.

Cynthia Adams, CEO of GrantStation, facilitated the competition of over 200 successfully funded grant proposals. There were 13 award-winners, which were reviewed by a distinguished panel of eight nationally recognized judges, and 40 pre-screening volunteers.

Chris Canfield, of the Conservation Trust for North Carolina, in Raleigh, NC, was chosen as the “Grant” Prize Winner.

“There were a number of grant proposals that rose to the top during this competition,” said Mrs. Adams. “In fact, it was quite difficult to pick the winner. I think this particular proposal won because of the detailed information included. Every component, from their objectives to their budget narrative, not only engaged the reader but painted a very clear picture of what they were intending to do. It was, indeed, a winning proposal.”

Julia Somers, Executive Director of the New Jersey Highlands Coalition, shared, “We are proud of Lauren who did a great job sharing that the Coalition is truly that – a Coalition of grassroots and larger organizations as well as individuals, all of whom care about protecting the multiple resources of this amazing region of New Jersey — its water supplies, beautiful open space, rivers and lakes, its forests, diverse habitats, farmland, recreational opportunities and historical resources. There’s something for everyone here, all in the most densely populated State in the Union, New Jersey.”

Join GrantStation and the Conservation Trust for North Carolina on October 19th for the webinar “Funders Discuss Award Winning Grant.” The panel will explore the best practices for writing a winning grant proposal.

For more information contact: Cynthia Adams, cynthia.adams@grantstation.com