PHOTO COURTESY OF THE WOODLAND PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT

Shannon Marren was recently sworn in to the Woodland Park Board of Education. Marren is filling the 11 weeks remaining on the term of former Board Member Chris Mania, who ​stepped down. Marren, who successfully won a bid for an open Board of Education in the Nov. 2 election, which will begin on Jan. 1, 2022, was one of four women who interviewed for the position.