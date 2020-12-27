Newton Native and USS Nimitz Sailor Repairs Aircraft Carrier

Hull Technician 3rd Class Alex Farese, from Newton, N.J., welds aluminum aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cheyenne Geletka/Released)
