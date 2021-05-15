Nine Centenary University Students Lauded for Excellence in Science 

Centenary University yesterday recognized nine students for excellence in science studies during the Centenary Science Awards Ceremony, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent years, Centenary University’s science students have gained statewide and national acclaim for their outstanding accomplishments in scientific research and presentations. This year, two Centenary seniors placed in the top five at the Undergraduate Research Symposium sponsored by the Independent College Fund of New Jersey. Samantha Johnson of Hackettstown was named first runner up and Nikolina Perrelli of Kinnelon received honorable mention honors for their independent research, which was presented at the event.

This year’s Centenary University science award recipients represent a growing group of students who have achieved academic excellence at the University, which has significantly expanded its science offerings with new programs in exercise science, health science, public health, and medical laboratory science. “The students honored at our annual science awards ceremony, as well as by the Independent College Fund of New Jersey, have demonstrated their commitment to advancing scientific inquiry,” said Krassi Lazarova, Ph.D., Science Department chair and associate professor of physics. “They are a central part of Centenary’s growing reputation for excellence in the sciences.”

Students honored during the Centenary Science Awards Ceremony include:

New Jersey

Flanders—Julian Lippner, Science Athlete Award

Great Meadows—Pier Semanchik, Outstanding Achievement in Science, Fourth Year Student (presented during Academic Awards Ceremony on April 22)

Hackettstown—Samantha Johnson, Science Service Award

Irvington—Jefferson Jean-Paul, Senior Merit Award

Stanhope—Tatiyana Osgood-Myers, Junior Merit Award

Sussex—Michela Sales, Sophomore Merit Award

West Milford—Alissa Mor, Outstanding Achievement in Science, Second or Third Year Student (presented during Academic Awards Ceremony on April 22)

Pennsylvania

Lansdale—Jessica McKenzie, Science Athlete Award

Muncy—Hailey Armstrong, Freshman Merit Award