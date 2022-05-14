NJ Hall of Fame

ADM. WILLIAM “BULL” HALSEY

General | Elizabeth (1882-1959)

This highly decorated 5-star Navy Admiral commanded the U.S. Third Fleet during World War II from his flagship the USS New Jersey now the Battleship New Jersey Museum & Memorial; he was present at the Japanese surrender that ended World War II.

MARY HIGGINS CLARK

General | Saddle River, Spring Lake (1927- 2020)

Popular suspense and mystery writer with more than 40 bestsellers over the past four decades with total sales topping 80 million books; active in many New Jersey charities.

JOE THEISMANN

Sports | New Brunswick (1949- )

A South River High School graduate who achieved gridiron greatness at Notre Dame, in the Canadian Football League and eventually with the Washington Redskins.

LEON HESS

Enterprise | Asbury Park (1914-1999)

Founder of Hess Corporation and former owner of the New York Jets, he started in business with one truck k oil delivery service and turned it into one of the largest oil companies in the world. Hess Corporation has more than 1,360 stations and operations in the United States, South America, Africa, Europe, Eurasia, and Asia Pacific.

QUEEN LATIFAH

Arts & Entertainment | Newark, East Orange (1970- )

After overcoming a difficult childhood, Dana Owen became a rapper, actress, and singer who has earned Golden Globe, screen actors Guild, and Grammy Awards as well as Emmy and Academy Award nominations.