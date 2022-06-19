NJ Hall of Fame

SAMUEL NEWHOUSE

Historical | Bayonne (1895-1979)

A legendary publisher and media giant, he founded Advance Publications which now owns The Star-Ledger and magazines such as Vogue, Vanity Fair and The New Yorker.

WELLINGTON MARA

Sports | East Rutherford (1916-2005)

Legendary owner of the New York Giants who was responsible for bringing the team to New Jersey in 1976; although he lived in Rye, New York, he was beloved by New Jersey fans and proved you could be a successful sports owner as well as a gentleman.

MILT CAMPBELL

Sports | Plainfield (1933-2012)

The first African American to win a gold medal in the decathlon of the Summer Olympic Games, he also played football for the Cleveland Browns and the Montreal Alouettes. He was inducted into the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Hall of Fame.

ANNIE OAKLEY

Historical | Nutley (1860-1926)

As the major attraction at Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show, she captivated audiences by shooting pistols, rifles and shotguns. After overcoming poverty and becoming a legendary markswoman, her life was immortalized through Irving Berlin’s hit musical Annie Get Your Gun.

SARAH VAUGHAN

Entertainment | Newark (1924-1990)

After winning an Amateur Night performance at the Apollo Theater, she opened for Ella Fitzgerald and later became one of the greatest of all jazz singers, winning a Grammy Award and the National Endowment for the Arts’ Jazz Masters Award.