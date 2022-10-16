Non-Profit Continues Riding to Fight Type-1 Diabetes 

By Alexander Rivero

Staff Writer

JDRF, a nonprofit 501 organization funding research for type-1 diabetes (T1D), has for years offered cyclists of all stripes and skill sets the opportunity to join up for its JDRF Ride. The JDRF Ride, which is held several times a year and each time in a different beautiful location across the United States, is a wonderful opportunity to raise both funds to fight T1D and awareness for the disease itself. The nonprofit goes by the four-letter acronym itself, which is to say that it no longer goes by its former full name: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Pastor Brian Quinn grew up in Vernon, went to Immaculate Conception School in Franklin, graduated from Pope John High School in Sparta, and currently works out of St. Matthew the Apostle’s Church in Randolph. He has also been a fixture at the JDRF Rides for several years now, participating in at least one each year. Fr. Brian, who was diagnosed with T1D during his freshman year of high school in 1996, sees the races as golden opportunities to raise necessary funding for continued research, and to help people understand it a little better. That said, Quinn makes no illusions about one’s need to guard against the disease and, once diagnosed with it, to take the time and make the effort to learn about the necessary changes one must make in his life moving forward.

“That’s where it all began for me,” says Fr. Brian, referring to the day he learned he had T1D and the decision he made to henceforth take full responsibility for managing it himself. “At that age, at some point, you have to take responsibility for your life. Yes, you have your parents as a support system, of course, but you do have to grow up at a faster pace because you have to take into account all the food you’re eating, the foods you should be avoiding, your exercise. Your responsibilities in this regard will always be in the background and they will very much fall on you.”

T1D, like many other conditions, is something that goes misunderstood by large swaths of the general population, something the JDRF Ride is doing its part to remedy. Specifically, says Fr. Brian, people should be aware of the basic symptoms for diagnosis.

“Generally, if you talk to a family with children, they’ll tell you all about how certain they are when their children have a cold, or a flu, but they can’t identify some of the warning signs for T1D.”

Some of those symptoms include, but are not limited to: Quick loss of weight; excessive thirst; and frequent urination (the big three). Moodiness factors into the diagnosis as well, says Fr. Brian, “but if you see your child constantly drinking water for no reason and losing weight for no reason, that’s usually about as solid an indicator as you are going to get.”

As for the JDRF Rides, Fr. Brian describes them as weekend events where everyone—regardless of skill—is invited to participate, have a good time, and take in the lush scenery, all in the name of an excellent cause.

“Participants tend to show up on Thursday or Friday in anticipation for the Ride, which is on Saturday,” says Fr. Brian. “The Ride itself is fully supported, which means there are allocated rest areas, medical personnel, and overall background support. It’s a few days to reconnect, make new friends, and get some exercise in a lovely place.”

All donations go right to JDRF, which then allocates the money to various T1D advocacy efforts.

Fr. Brian, whose preferred method of daily exercise is, in fact, walking, enjoys the JDRF Rides for the joys it brings its participants, other than the exercise.

“My favorite part of the whole thing really is the fact that you get to do an enjoyable activity in a beautiful place with people you know, people you’ve just met, all in an environment that is not competitive but cooperative. People check in on you to see how you’re doing. It’s really just the entire day, and it’s hard to put into words without experiencing it yourself.”

For more information on the JDRF Ride to raise funds and awareness for T1D research, please visit the organization’s website at www.jdrf.org. There, readers will find several ways to get involved in the fight against T1D, including the organization’s One Walk, golf events, Gala, and of course by making a direct donation.

(Pictured: Fr. Brian with friend Jeanette).