Nonprofit plans to launch NJ’s inaugural ‘Thinkscape’ in Morris Township

By Jillian Risberg

Outdoor community gathering spaces mean everything to families. What better way to harness the Power of Play than with a new Thinkscape.



The first of its kind in New Jersey, Museum of Makers + Innovators (MOMI) are launching their playful learning pocket park soon at Morris Marketplace.



That’s at the corner of East Hanover Avenue and Martin Luther King Avenue, adjacent to the Hanover Township border.

According to founder Sara Sorenson, early on in the pandemic they were inspired by Dr. Kathy Hirsh-Pasek’s work at Temple University — to connect the science of learning with the benefits of play, and her team’s design of Philly’s Urban Thinkscape.

“It means a great deal to us that we can bring such innovative work to New Jersey,” she says, of the multigenerational learning and connection-building transformative public space.

It took a village to bring this to fruition; a dedicated, mission driven group of individuals.



MOMIs co-founders spent countless hours on this project, MOMI’s Board of Trustees and advisors have knowledge and experience that results in innovative and well thought out ideas and plans.



They say none of this would be possible without the support and generosity of their families, donors and sponsors.

Sadly, play is declining in communities across the United States.

MOMI regularly hears from parents that they need a safe place where their children can get messy, experiment and explore. And while it will take time to build a world-class children’s museum where one can do all that, they hope to promote Thinkscape as something families need to make time for.



Currently MOMI is a Museum Without Walls and conducts pop-up playful learning experiences at festivals and events.



“Our hope through these playful learning opportunities is to shine a light on the benefits of play and bring back play to our communities,” says Sorenson.

One of the best feelings of walking into a children’s museum is one of freedom. There are no rules, no expectations, according to Sorenson.



She says they want to create that unrestricted awareness for visitors to MOMI once it is built. They are free to use all of their senses to discover new things at their own pace.

And it is important that MOMI has both indoor and outdoor spaces to fuel the imagination.

Children spend 80% of their waking time OUTSIDE of school, and MOMI’s certified Playful Learning Landscapes (PLL) initiative at Morris Marketplace will serve the greater Morristown area with more hands-on children’s opportunities.



“PLLs create skill-building experiences in local community spaces as children are always learning, and research shows that (these types of) innovative initiatives in environments outside of school are as important as ones designed for the classroom,” says board trustee secretary Andreia Santos de Araujo.



New Jersey has a world class science museum, amazing art and historical museums. These institutions are great assets to our state. But we do not have a state-of-the-art children’s museum built around the visitor — i.e. children and their families.



Science museums are traditionally designed to teach specific scientific concepts. Art museums are built around collections and historical museums are designed to teach us about the history of place and time.



MOMI will be designed to inspire a lifelong love of learning. The experiences at the intersection of art, science and nature will be open-ended for following one’s natural curiosity. Caregivers can get in on the fun and wake up their own curious nature.



“In order for our children to be prepared with the skills to succeed in future careers, they need to develop 21st century skills,” says co-founder Nicole Pittaluga. “Children’s museums provide affordable, accessible opportunities for developing collaboration, critical thinking, growth mindset, communication, citizenship and creativity.”

Sorenson says they also want visitors to know they can be an advocate in their own community to create more child and family friendly infrastructure.

MOMI wants families to engage with the park’s many playful learning zones, encouraging them to visit the park regularly.



If you have driven on East Hanover Avenue in Morris Township, you will see that construction of Morris Marketplace is underway. Santos de Araujo says together with the property’s landscape designer and MOMI’s team of experts in early childhood development and design of children’s museum exhibits, they have created six playful learning zones to be installed in the park.



They anticipate the park will open late fall or early winter 2023, and are still working with the site developer. However, the successful completion of Morris Marketplace Thinkscape is dependent on the amount of community financial support they receive.

“We are hoping to raise $100,000 to cover the cost of the project,” treasurer Cathy Paugh says. “These gathering spaces are a much needed way to bring communities together. I would compare it to the feel of a downtown where you can meet and greet others and get to connect on a new level.”



To learn more, visit www.thinkmomi.org.