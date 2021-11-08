Our Lady of Consolation Welcomes New Youth Ministry Coordinator

Photo courtesy of Jean Caughey

Photo: Jean Caughey and her family

By Steve Sears

Ringwood resident, Jean Caughey, was recently named as the new Youth Ministry Coordinator for Wayne’s Our Lady of Consolation Parish, replacing Laura Haftek.

“My predecessor (Haftek) was born to be a Youth Minister,” Caughey says. “She has created an amazing and well-established program, and I am so grateful. I will allow myself time to adjust to this new role and perhaps make some changes if the need arises. However, I intend on approaching this ministry with humility and with the understanding that this opportunity is truly a gift.”

In her new role, Caughey will meet with high school freshmen and sophomores in monthly meetings to prepare them to receive the sacrament of Confirmation. There are currently 37 sophomores and 22 freshmen in the program. “We implement a two-year preparation program for the sacrament,” she explains. “Then, typically in June of the candidate’s sophomore year, they will receive Confirmation. In addition, it will be my responsibility to plan and facilitate youth activities ranging from middle school to high school age, as well as hold meetings and mentor students that decide to take on a leadership role in our program. They are called Peer Ministers.”

Caughey’s OLC position will be part-time, mostly weekends and evenings during the week. She also works at Pompton Lakes High School in the Life Skills Classroom during the week, serving as a teacher’s assistant and Applied Behavior Analysis Therapist for students diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorders and other disabilities.

Caughey, who has been a parishioner at OLC for five years, is a former parishioner, volunteer, and lector at Saint Catherine of Bologna Parish in Ringwood. She elaborates. “I served as a catechist and assisted the former Director of Religious Education, Janis Agresta, with sacrament preparation for about 10 years. Janis was my mentor and has become a dear friend.” At her current parish, Caughey’s daughter was preparing for her Confirmation when Haftek invited her to join that program at OLC. “When we accepted Laura’s invitation, I knew I would want to continue serving in different ministries in the church.”

Being involved in religious education has taught Caughey how to live her faith. “I attended CCD when I was in grammar school; I memorized and learned what was taught. However, it wasn’t until I surrounded myself with others that loved the church that I learned how to live and serve in it. Preparing lessons while researching traditions and the history, following the weekly readings and scripture, and collaborating with other catechists and asking for help, has helped me develop such a better understanding. I believe that being around the younger students and establishing some familiarity and relationship with them allows for an easier and more comfortable transition into the youth and Confirmation programs.” She also mentions current OLC Director of Religious Education, Debbie Dericks, and how their friendship serves both their roles. “It is important to both of us to show continuity and fluidity between the different leveled programs of religious education.”

Per Caughey, the most important aspect of her new role is to establish a faith-filled relationship with the candidates and all the youth and children in the OLC program. “Our Catholic faith is based on relationship, and being witnesses to the hope, trust, forgiveness, and love our faith offers through Jesus. I have experienced this personally with wonderful priests, inspiring friends, and joy-filled people I have met through serving in the church. I hope to be a person of support and encouragement to these kids, and a resource in a safe and hopeful environment. My husband and I have been blessed with three beautiful daughters, ages 17, 18, and 20. I don’t pretend to know it all, but I have an idea of both the opportunities and challenges to this age group, and God has led me to a place where it would be a privilege to serve them.”