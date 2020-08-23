Paid Instructors and Volunteers Needed to Assist Young Adults in High School Equivalency Program

Paid instructors and volunteers are needed to work with young adults in the New Jersey Youth Corps high school equivalency and employment skills training program at Project Self-Sufficiency. Program coordinators are searching for help with tutoring in science, math, social studies, and English as well as assistance with community service projects. Tutors will also assist with basic reading comprehension and vocabulary. Opportunities are available Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; a part-time, flexible schedule is offered.

“The situation is ideal for college students or educators who might be taking a break from their regular schedule due to the pandemic,” notes Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon. Those with experience in business, construction trades, building maintenance and landscaping are particularly welcome.

The New Jersey Youth Corps gives young adults the opportunity to augment their literacy skills, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, obtain on-the-job work experience, and transition into a career, college or the military. Interested instructors and volunteers are invited to call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 or 844-807-3500. Applications can also be submitted at www.projectselfsufficiency.org.