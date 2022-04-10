Painting by Noted Artist Carol Decker to be Raffled in Support of Project Self-Sufficiency

Sussex County artist Carol Decker is creating a unique painting inspired by Project Self-Sufficiency which will be raffled in conjunction with the May 2nd A Taste of Talent fundraiser at Perona Farms. Decker’s piece depicts a scene inside a garden shed and contains objects designed to evoke the impact of the agency on the community. Subtle visual references to Newton and Sussex County are also evident in the artwork.

“My artistic ability is a gift and it’s my responsibility to share it and do good things with it,” explains Decker. “Project Self-Sufficiency is an amazing organization which does so much good for so many people. The elements in the painting represent the love extended to the community and beyond with the assistance of Project Self-Sufficiency.” The painting alludes to the agency’s support of individuals and families, including housing, food, and community gardens.

Decker has timed the completion of the piece to coincide with the agency’s largest fundraiser, A Taste of Talent, on May 2nd. The annual affair features more than 40 restaurants offering samplings of their appetizers, entrees, and desserts to approximately 500 patrons. Decker’s painting will be available for viewing at Perona Farms throughout the event.

“We have been fans of Carol Decker’s work for many years, and we are extremely flattered that she has chosen Project Self-Sufficiency to benefit from this piece of art,” comments Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon. “Carol has perfectly captured the agency’s mission and we are excited about sharing it with the community.”

Those who are interested in participating in the raffle to win the painting by Carol Decker are invited to call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500. Sponsorship packages and a limited number of individual tickets for A Taste of Talent are available at www.projectselfsufficiency.org/a-taste-of-talent.