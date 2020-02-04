Panther Valley Ecumenical Church Announces Spring Events

Panther Valley Ecumenical Church will be hosting a Spaghetti Dinner on Friday, March 20, 5:00pm to 8:00pm, eat in or take out. The proceeds from the Spaghetti Dinner will benefit the ministries of Panther Valley Ecumenical Church. Tickets prices are $12 for adults and $7 for children 5-10years. Children under 5years are free. The church is located at 1490 Route 517, Hackettstown. Call 908-852-5444 for tickets and reservations or visit www.panthervalleychurch.org

Panther Valley Ecumenical Church is holding a Rummage Sale at the church on Friday May 8 from 9am to 7pm and Saturday, May 9 from 9am to 1pm. Donations may be brought to the church on Monday, May 4 to Wednesday, May 6 from 9:00am to 2:00pm and Monday and Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8pm. We will accept all clothing for men, women, and children, household items, glassware, baskets, small appliances, sporting goods, jewelry, and seasonal items. Saturday will be “Bag Day”. There will also be a Bake Sale on Friday, May 8, along with the Rummage Sale. All proceeds from the rummage sale will benefit the ministries of Panther Valley Ecumenical Church. The church is located at 1490 Route 517, Hackettstown, 908-852-5444.