PEQUANNOCK LIBRARY IS AVAILABLE VIRTUALLY

While the Pequannock Library’s doors are not open to you at this time, we are available to you virtually. Go to www.pequannocklibrary.org, the bottom has all of our eresources. These are FREE to you with your library card.

If you need a Library card, you can get one now—email circ-peq@mainlib.org and we will get back to you via email.

Find out about our virtual programming via our social media–#pequannocklibrary.

Have a question? Email our Adult Services staff at peq-ref@mainlib.org.

You can reach out to our Library Director, Debbie Maynard @ peq-director@mainlib.org.

We are here for you now, and will be here in the building when we are given the official go ahead.

Stay healthy and while you have time —READ!