Pequannock Recreation Announces Events

On Saturday April 4, spring will be bustling in Pequannock Township. From 11:00-12:30 p.m., join Pequannock Township recreation at Greenview Park for the annual Easter Egg Hunt. The hunt will include photos with the Easter Bunny. Anyone interested in attending must register online or at the Parks and Rec office. Ages 10 and under, $5 a child. Bring your own basket. On that same day, get in some volunteer hours. The annual Mayor’s Riverbank Clean-Up will happen from 9:00 to 1:00 p.m. Volunteers are needed. Cleanup areas will be assigned at the senior house on the day of the event. Children must be with an adult. Sign up by emailing ptec@peqtwp.org.