Pink Witches Night Out Returns in Denville October 22

Back for its 8th year, Downtown Denville’s popular event, Pink Witches Night Out, returns on October 22 and is poised to deliver another night of fun while raising money for charity. Sponsored by Saint Clare’s Health, downtown streets will be closed to allow for extra space while mingling, shopping, eating and drinking. Live music from Almost Autumn, a wine and beer garden from Thatcher McGhee’s, and more guarantee a fun evening. Buy advance tickets at www.PinkWitchesNight.com to guarantee your swag bag. See you then!