​PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BOROUGH OF WOODLAND PARK

The Alfred Baumann Library saluted the winners of its 26th annual poetry contest at a reading event in Dowling Gardens. The staff sends its thanks to all those that submitted poems.

Winners in attendance at the event read their poems. All winning poems will be published into a bound library book. Prizes were awarded for first, second and third place in five categories. The winners are:

Category A – Kindergarten – 2nd Grade: 1st place, Ella Yodice; 2nd place, Katalina Rodriguez; 3rd place, Jayvin Espinal.

Category B – 3rd – 4th Grade: 1st place, Francesca Huelmo; 2nd place, Kamrin Carswell; 3rd place, Adriana Lee; honorable mention, Jade Lanfear.

Category C – 5th – 6th grade: 1st place, Mercedes Vila; 2nd place, Zyir Melendez; 3rd place, Josephine Limone; honorable mention, Sebastian Gomez.

Category D –7th – 8th grade: 1st place, Jillian Troiano; 2nd place, TIE, Jordin Campbell and Karina Lopez; 3rd place, TIE, Hannah Shany, and Jacob Parkerton; honorable mention, Loujain Lafi.

Category E – High School to age 18: 1st place, Jonathan Cariello; 2nd place, Melissa Gaita.

Category F – 18 and older: 1st place, Lily Valour; 2nd place, Cathy Pagano; 3rd place, Paul Murphy; honorable mention, Alessandra Cavalluzzi.