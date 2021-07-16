Woodland Park’s Alfred Baumann Library saluted the winners of its annual poetry contest at a reading event at Dowling Gardens. The staff sends its thanks to all those that submitted poems.

Winners in attendance at the event read their poems. All winning poems will be published and bound in a library book. Prizes were also awarded. School district winners are:

Category A (K-2nd) – first place Veronica Murphy, “The Bee That Stung!”

Category B (3rd-4th grade) – first place: Greg Marousis, “Ode to Grandma Helen;” second place: Marc Gutierrez, “Pigs Can Fly,” third place: Sean McGovern, “Where Do I Go?”

Category C (5th- 6th grade) – first place: Lena Preziosi, “My Reflection;” second place: Loujain Fayez Lafi, “My Looks;” third place: Lola Aspirany, “Be You”

Category D (7th-8th grade) – first place: Jillian Troiano, “Flute: Ethereal Beauty;” second place: Gabriella Byles, “Feelings of Spring;” third place: Gracyn Roehrich, “A Neglected Garden”

Category E (high school to age 18) – first place: Alondra Flores, “Dreams: The Gateway for Disorientation;” second place: Suleika Popa, “Untitled;” second place: Zander Timothy, “Mistake?;” third place: Kaitlyn Clark, “The Perfect Flower”

Category F (18 and older) – first place: John Troiano, “No Tomorrows;” second place: Anya Curlej, “A Prayer for the Kind-Hearted Man;” third place: Steven Franco, “Ode to Coca-Cola”