Preschool Tuition Assistance Available

Many local families will be impacted financially as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. Preschool Advantage is here to help and continues to accept applications for tuition assistance for children to attend its partner preschools for the school year beginning in September 2020. Children must be 3-or 4-years old by October 1, 2020. Applications will be accepted until spaces are filled; please apply as soon as possible to be considered for this upcoming school year.

Preschool Advantage partners with 28 preschools in Morris and Somerset counties to provide a quality preschool education for families who could otherwise not afford it. We want to prepare children for a lifetime of learning that will create a better world for them, their families, and the community.

While there are federally funded programs to cover the cost of preschool for families living below the poverty line, many other families can’t afford early education due to the high cost of living in this region. Preschool Advantage, relying solely on private funding, is committed to addressing this need, one child at a time,

Preschool Advantage has provided families with financial assistance for high quality preschool education since 1995. We have paid over 1,500 tuitions throughout the organization’s history. In 2019, we helped 102 children.

The application form and the list of partner schools can be found on www.preschooladvantage.org, call (973) 532-2501 or email marketing@preschooladvantage.org.