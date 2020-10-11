EVENT: Blood Drive sponsored by Knights of Columbus and Vitalant Blood Services
DATE: October 22, 2020
PLACE: Knights of Columbus, 3 Schmidt Lane, Flanders, NJ (across RR tracks from Flanders Fire Hall)
TIME: 3-PM-8PM
APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED-NO WALK INS ALLOWED
DONOR GUIDELINES:
ALL DONORS REQUIRED TO WEAR A CLOTH BASED MASK/FACIAL COVERING
Weigh at least 110 lbs
Eat a meal before donating
Bring ID
Drink plenty of water before and after
Click on link below to schedule an appointment
https://donor.cbsblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/52649
For more information call 201-251-3703 or visit vitalant.org