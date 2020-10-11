Connect on Linked in

EVENT: Blood Drive sponsored by Knights of Columbus and Vitalant Blood Services

DATE: October 22, 2020

PLACE: Knights of Columbus, 3 Schmidt Lane, Flanders, NJ (across RR tracks from Flanders Fire Hall)

TIME: 3-PM-8PM

APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED-NO WALK INS ALLOWED

DONOR GUIDELINES:

ALL DONORS REQUIRED TO WEAR A CLOTH BASED MASK/FACIAL COVERING

Weigh at least 110 lbs

Eat a meal before donating

Bring ID

Drink plenty of water before and after

Click on link below to schedule an appointment

https://donor.cbsblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/52649

For more information call 201-251-3703 or visit vitalant.org