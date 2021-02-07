Project Self-Sufficiency Offers Free Virtual Seminars on Family Law, Bankruptcy, Foreclosure

Project Self-Sufficiency will host free, virtual legal education seminars during February. All sessions will take place via Zoom from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and are open to the public; interested participants are invited to call 973-940-3500 for log-in information.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Gretchen Fry Rafuse, Esquire will facilitate a Family Law seminar, focusing on child support, grounds for divorce, court procedures, alimony, parenting time, equitable distribution of assets, and other topics related to divorce.

Steve McNally, Esquire, will facilitate a seminar regarding Bankruptcy and Foreclosure on Wednesday, February 24th. Participants will learn about the process of filing for bankruptcy, as well as the options available to those facing overwhelming credit card debt, foreclosure, or asset repossession.

The free legal education seminars are programs of the Sussex County Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency. The presentations are free and open to the public; interested participants must call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 or 844-807-3500 to obtain log-in information.