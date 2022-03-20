Project Self-Sufficiency Opens “Sister-to-Sister” Prom Shop

Teens are invited to select new or gently-used prom dresses and accessories from the popular “Sister-to-Sister” Prom Shop hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency. Formal wear including prom dresses, bridesmaids’ dresses, gowns for mothers-of-the-bride, evening bags, jewelry, wraps and shawls, as well as shoes in good condition are all available at no charge. All items are displayed in a boutique-like setting on Project Self-Sufficiency’s Newton campus, and space is available for dresses to be tried on. The “Sister-to-Sister” Prom Shop will be open from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., March 28th, 29th, 30th, 31st, and April 4th, 5th, 6th, and on April 2nd, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

“We are delighted to be offering teens the opportunity to receive beautiful gowns and accessories free of charge at the ‘Sister-to-Sister’ Prom Shop,” commented Deborah Berry-Toon, Executive Director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “We believe that every young woman deserves the chance to have a beautiful dress for that special, once-in-a-lifetime event. Thanks to generous donations from the community, we are fortunate to have hundreds of beautiful items in our collection again this year.”

Project Self-Sufficiency is located at 127 Mill Street in Newton. The Sister-to-Sister Prom Shop is a program of the Sussex County Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency. For information about the Sister-to-Sister Prom Shop, or to find out more about any of the programs at Project Self-Sufficiency, call 973-940-3500 or visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org.