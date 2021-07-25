Project Self-Sufficiency Seeks Donations of New School Supplies

Project Self-Sufficiency is seeking donations of new school supplies for distribution to hundreds of children during the month of August. New backpacks, crayons, pencils, erasers, glue sticks, scissors, pens, spiral notebooks, and loose-leaf paper would be deeply appreciated. Monetary donations to be used towards the purchase of supplies will also be gratefully received at https://www.projectselfsufficiency.org/school-supplies. Project Self-Sufficiency is located at 127 Mill Street in Newton. For information about donating school supplies, or to inquire about any of the programs and services available at Project Self-Sufficiency, call 973-940-3500 or 844-807-3500, or visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org.